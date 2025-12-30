Stride, Inc. $LRN Stock Holdings Increased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,278 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Stride were worth $34,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 78.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRN shares. Wall Street Zen cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Stride from $185.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 price target on shares of Stride and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.75.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.32. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.61 and a 52-week high of $171.17.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Stride had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 12.76%.The business had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc (NYSE:LRN) is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company’s blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

