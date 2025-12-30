Stride, Inc. $LRN Stock Holdings Increased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,278 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Stride were worth $34,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 78.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage and analyst positioning: several outlets report a consensus “Hold” or a downgrade to “Hold,” which signals muted near?term conviction from sell?side analysts and may cap upside until litigation clarity or fresh operational data arrives. Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
- Neutral Sentiment: Mentions in thematic earnings/sector pieces (Zacks) may support interest from momentum/earnings?driven traders but do not directly alter Stride’s fundamentals. Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Discretionary Names
- Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman reminder: the firm alerts LRN investors that the deadline to move the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in a pending securities class action is Jan. 12, 2026 — highlighting alleged undisclosed operational failures. Litigation notices like this can increase legal costs and create investor uncertainty. LRN 2-WEEK DEADLINE ALERT: Stride (LRN) Investors Encouraged to Contact Hagens Berman
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff firms (Bleichmar Fonti & Auld / BFA Law) are soliciting clients and flagging a securities fraud class action tied to significant stock drops; these solicitations reinforce that coordinated litigation risk is underway. INVESTOR ALERT: Stride Inc. (LRN) Investors are Notified to Contact BFA Law
- Negative Sentiment: Schall Law Firm / PR notices: Schall and other firms (DJS, Levi & Korsinsky, Bernstein Liebhard) are reminding investors about the class period and Jan. 12 lead?plaintiff deadline — multiple firms pursuing the case can prolong and amplify litigation publicity and potential settlements. LRN Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Stride, Inc Securities Fraud Lawsuit with the Schall Law Firm
- Negative Sentiment: Faruqi & Faruqi deadline alert: another nationally recognized plaintiff firm is investigating claims and urging potential lead?plaintiff applications by Jan. 12 — reinforces magnitude of legal overhang. DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Stride
Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.32. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.61 and a 52-week high of $171.17.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Stride had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 12.76%.The business had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stride, Inc (NYSE:LRN) is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company’s blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.
In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.
