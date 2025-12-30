Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Acquired by Trust Co of Tennessee

Trust Co of Tennessee raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 24.0% of Trust Co of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trust Co of Tennessee’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $113,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Old North State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $492.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $505.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $488.72 and its 200-day moving average is $468.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

