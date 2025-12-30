FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF $JHMD

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,261 shares during the quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $12,146,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 723,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,670,000 after buying an additional 252,988 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 213,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 161,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 811,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,063,000 after buying an additional 102,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 449.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 78,612 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $42.27.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

