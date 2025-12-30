Range Financial Group LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,020 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass More Asset Management raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $44,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 316.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 36,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.67. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $93.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.50% and a net margin of 32.76%.The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

