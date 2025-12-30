Fox Corporation $FOXA Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 662,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,234 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in FOX were worth $41,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 205.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 1,709.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on FOX in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of FOX from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FOX from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.63.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $73.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.24. Fox Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $74.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. FOX had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 138,397 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $9,208,936.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 180,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,196.24. The trade was a 43.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 29,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $2,079,336.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,269.90. This represents a 45.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 454,817 shares of company stock worth $29,490,590 over the last ninety days. 19.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is a U.S.-based media company focused on television broadcasting, cable news and sports programming, and digital distribution. The company was formed in 2019 as the successor to certain assets of 21st Century Fox after a transaction that transferred many film and television studio assets to The Walt Disney Company. Fox Corp’s operations center on the Fox Broadcasting network, a portfolio of local television stations, national news and business cable networks, and sports media properties.

Fox produces, acquires and distributes a range of live and recorded programming, including news, opinion and commentary, national and local sports telecasts, and general entertainment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.