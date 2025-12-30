Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $35.65 Million Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,656,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412,395 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Progyny were worth $35,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth $583,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at $803,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Progyny by 368.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 21,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $543,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,129. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski bought 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $1,931,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 680,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,523,296.79. This represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 22,046 shares of company stock worth $561,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Progyny from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Progyny had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $313.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company’s digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny’s offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

