HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 16,569 Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF $EQAL

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 119.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EQAL opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.29. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $53.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

