HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 47,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 50.8% in the third quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 64,063 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JQUA opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average is $61.84. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

