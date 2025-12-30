abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Trading Down 14.2% – Should You Sell?

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 and last traded at GBX 1.93. Approximately 133,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,856,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25.

abrdn Property Income Trust Trading Down 21.9%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.52. The stock has a market cap of £6.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.33.

abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. abrdn Property Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 68.00%.

About abrdn Property Income Trust

Actively managing UK real estate looking for higher yield and capital growth

