Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Down 9.1% – Should You Sell?

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.25 and last traded at GBX 0.25. Approximately 149,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,105,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28.
Harvest Minerals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.30. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.15.
About Harvest Minerals
The company’s product, KPFértil, is a registered and approved organic multi-nutrient direct application fertiliser. It contains many of the essential nutrients and minerals required by plants and, unlike most fertilisers, it does not require any complex processing or chemically alteration, instead it can be applied directly to crops.
