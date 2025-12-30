Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Down 9.1% – Should You Sell?

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.25 and last traded at GBX 0.25. Approximately 149,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,105,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28.

Harvest Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.30. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Harvest Minerals alerts:

About Harvest Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI.L) is an AIM-quoted low-cost, high margin Brazilian remineraliser producer located in the state of Minas Gerais, the heart of the largest and fastest growing fertiliser market in Brazil.

The company’s product, KPFértil, is a registered and approved organic multi-nutrient direct application fertiliser. It contains many of the essential nutrients and minerals required by plants and, unlike most fertilisers, it does not require any complex processing or chemically alteration, instead it can be applied directly to crops.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.