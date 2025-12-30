goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Update

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 940,306 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 689,417 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,455 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,455 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99.5 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised goeasy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS:EHMEF opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. goeasy has a 12 month low of $84.80 and a 12 month high of $156.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.52.

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian alternative financial services provider that specializes in serving non-prime and near-prime consumers. Through its two primary operating divisions—easyhome and easyfinancial—the company offers lease-to-own solutions for household furnishings and electronic goods, as well as unsecured, fixed-term installment loans and lines of credit. These services are designed to provide accessible credit options to individuals who may not qualify for traditional banking products.

The easyhome division operates a network of retail locations across Canada, where customers can lease furniture, appliances and electronics with the option to own products outright at the end of the term.

