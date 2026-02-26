Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $775.99 and last traded at $755.52, with a volume of 187842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $761.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESLT. Zacks Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Elbit Systems from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elbit Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elbit Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.33.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ESLT

Elbit Systems Trading Down 0.8%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $670.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.