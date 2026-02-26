Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 43,693 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $39,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in TJX Companies by 7.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $244,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX opened at $155.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.33.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.95.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

