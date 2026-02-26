Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Acquired by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,295,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 250,341 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 2.2% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $170,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 20,333 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.93. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $86.55.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

