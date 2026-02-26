Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 47,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,785,000. Transdigm Group makes up 0.8% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Transdigm Group in the second quarter worth about $1,275,035,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,136,719,000 after purchasing an additional 367,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,693,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,178,995,000 after purchasing an additional 333,965 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 213,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $325,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200,949 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 136,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,284,000 after purchasing an additional 66,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Transdigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,584.44.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,294.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,351.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,332.91. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,183.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. Transdigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 11,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.49, for a total transaction of $15,886,976.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,702,569.42. This trade represents a 57.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,429.92, for a total value of $5,576,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,712. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,441 shares of company stock valued at $307,525,909. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

