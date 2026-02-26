Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 36,756 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 358,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,756 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $67,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $233.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.03.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $245.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 28,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.76, for a total transaction of $5,727,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $1,309,859.40. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,885.80. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,930,020. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

