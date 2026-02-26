Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 812,588 Shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,851,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812,588 shares during the period. KANZHUN makes up about 1.2% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $89,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KANZHUN in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,571,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KANZHUN by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in KANZHUN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KANZHUN by 459.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 153,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 37.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KANZHUN alerts:

KANZHUN Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KANZHUN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on KANZHUN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Report on KANZHUN

About KANZHUN

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ: BZ) operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KANZHUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KANZHUN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.