Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,673,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,918 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $372,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $972,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 117.1% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 40,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,094 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $416,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.88. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The company has a market capitalization of $200.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

