49,375 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC Acquired by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,375 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,915,000 after acquiring an additional 249,351 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 619,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,244,000 after purchasing an additional 43,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $51,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird set a $86.00 target price on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Northland Securities set a $109.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 13,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $785,105.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,657.06. The trade was a 15.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Thingelstad sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $132,844.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,539.36. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 24,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,223 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $54.14 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $153.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average is $93.62.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 12.42%.The firm had revenue of $192.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.