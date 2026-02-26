Interchange Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,773 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 24.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $121,168,000 after acquiring an additional 229,220 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,091,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,771,000 after purchasing an additional 42,645 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Walmart by 16.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 63,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,861,000 after buying an additional 539,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $125.74 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $134.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.97 and a 200 day moving average of $109.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $9,430,445.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 402,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,772,492.88. The trade was a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $1,694,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 591,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,308,944.40. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,903 shares of company stock worth $31,496,959. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Board approved a new US$30 billion share repurchase program (after completing ~US$16.1B) and set a ~$0.99 annual dividend for FY27 — a capital return push that supports EPS and the stock.

Walmart is launching Scintilla In‑Store, a real‑time data platform to help suppliers manage availability and execution — this strengthens Walmart's data moat and can raise in‑store productivity and margins.

Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets (Bernstein to $134; TD Cowen to $145) reflect confidence in AI‑enabled retail positioning and drove buying interest.

Walmart briefly rejoined the $1 trillion market‑cap club in February, signaling renewed investor enthusiasm that non‑tech mega‑caps can still expand valuation.

Company reported its highest U.S. grocery penetration ever and record e‑commerce penetration, trends that support faster profit growth versus sales.

Analyst/sector notes highlight durable momentum in ecommerce, advertising and fulfillment, but also point to some post‑earnings profit‑taking — mixed near‑term read for shares.

Media comparisons with peers (Costco, Dollar General) keep investor focus on where Walmart sits on margins, membership dynamics and valuation — useful context but not an immediate catalyst.

Walmart CEO John Furner sold 13,125 shares — an insider sale that can create short‑term headlines and be interpreted as a modest negative signal.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

