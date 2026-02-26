Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PGR. Bank of America reduced their target price on Progressive from $350.00 to $348.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $303.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $220.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.71.
In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $336,973.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,573.10. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 223,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,956,523.52. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 14,103 shares of company stock worth $3,026,324 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 106.6% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Progressive will host an Investor Relations event on March 3 (45-minute presentation on capital & investments, followed by Q&A with the CEO and CFO); Progressive will file its Form 10?K on March 2 — a near-term transparency event that could reset expectations. Progressive Announces Investor Relations Event
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/valuation narrative is shifting as analysts recalibrate fair value for PGR; coverage remains mixed (some trims to targets, some buys) — this is creating divergent guidance for the stock rather than a unanimous directional signal. How The Progressive (PGR) Narrative Is Shifting
- Negative Sentiment: BofA cut its price target on PGR to $315 from $329 (but kept a Buy rating) — a downgrade to the target reduces upside expectations and may weigh on sentiment. BofA Lowers its Price Target on The Progressive Corporation (PGR)
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CIO Jonathan Bauer sold 2,266 shares (~$460k) on Feb. 23 and insider Maribel Pumarejo sold 739 shares (~$150k) on Feb. 24 — continued executive sales can pressure the stock and signal liquidity-taking by insiders. Progressive (NYSE:PGR) CIO Sells $460,111.30 in Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Institutional reshuffling: recent large reductions (e.g., UBS AM and FMR trimming Q4 positions) indicate some major holders are cutting exposure — this can amplify downside pressure until fresh buying appears. The Progressive Corporation to Host Investor Relations Event on March 3, 2026
Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.
The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.
