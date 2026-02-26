Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 550,859 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,312,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,859 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $631,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 496.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 1,606.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $42,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis stock opened at $129.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.25 and a 12 month high of $177.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zoetis from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.91.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

