Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Short Interest Update

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 432 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the January 29th total of 1,638 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 829 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 829 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BPHLY opened at C$41.38 on Thursday. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 1-year low of C$32.90 and a 1-year high of C$52.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.24.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) is one of the Philippines’ oldest and largest universal banks, offering an integrated suite of financial solutions to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Headquartered in Makati City, the bank provides traditional banking services alongside digital channels, serving millions of Filipinos through its expansive branch and ATM network as well as online platforms.

Founded in 1851 as El Banco Español Filipino de Isabel II, BPI holds the distinction of being the first bank established in the Philippines.

