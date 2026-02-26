Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSE:MNO) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSE:MNO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.96 and last traded at C$1.95, with a volume of 756879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank raised Meridian Mining UK Societas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$822.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Meridian Mining is focused on: The development and exploration of the advanced stage Cabacal VMS gold-copper project, The initial resource definition at the second higher-grade VMS asset at Santa Helena as the first stage of the Cabacal Hub development strategy, Regional scale exploration of the Cabacal VMS belt to expand the Cabacal Hub strategy, and Exploration in the Jauru & Araputanga Greenstone belts the above all located in the State of Mato Grosso, Brazil.

Further Reading

