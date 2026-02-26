SOON (SOON) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SOON (SOON) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One SOON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SOON has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. SOON has a total market cap of $72.12 million and $3.34 million worth of SOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,306.54 or 1.00176395 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,251.50 or 1.00335163 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SOON Profile

SOON’s launch date was May 23rd, 2025. SOON’s total supply is 992,261,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,237,177 tokens. SOON’s official message board is medium.com/@soon_svm. The official website for SOON is soo.network. SOON’s official Twitter account is @soon_svm.

SOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOON (SOON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SOON has a current supply of 992,261,811.19013377 with 435,226,011.77 in circulation. The last known price of SOON is 0.16674044 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $3,407,248.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://soo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

