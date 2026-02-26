MemeCore (M) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week

MemeCore (M) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, MemeCore has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MemeCore token can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00002001 BTC on major exchanges. MemeCore has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and approximately $9.35 million worth of MemeCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,306.54 or 1.00176395 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,251.50 or 1.00335163 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MemeCore Profile

MemeCore’s launch date was July 3rd, 2025. MemeCore’s total supply is 5,340,023,361 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,706,584 tokens. MemeCore’s official Twitter account is @memecore_m. MemeCore’s official website is memecore.com.

MemeCore Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MemeCore (M) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MemeCore has a current supply of 5,339,930,974.148679 with 1,272,614,206.0331757 in circulation. The last known price of MemeCore is 1.33569429 USD and is down -7.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $9,116,694.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://memecore.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MemeCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MemeCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MemeCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

