Hey Anon Price Tops $0.65 on Major Exchanges (ANON)

Hey Anon (ANON) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Hey Anon token can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00000950 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hey Anon has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hey Anon has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and approximately $814.20 thousand worth of Hey Anon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,306.54 or 1.00176395 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,251.50 or 1.00335163 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hey Anon’s launch date was December 19th, 2024. Hey Anon’s total supply is 20,961,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,916,583 tokens. The official message board for Hey Anon is x.com/heyanonai. Hey Anon’s official website is heyanon.ai. Hey Anon’s official Twitter account is @heyanonai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hey Anon (ANON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hey Anon has a current supply of 20,961,083.951299 with 13,916,583.889894 in circulation. The last known price of Hey Anon is 0.64475411 USD and is down -7.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $1,030,406.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heyanon.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hey Anon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hey Anon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hey Anon using one of the exchanges listed above.

