Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Rises By 190.1%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 28,126 shares, a growth of 190.1% from the January 29th total of 9,695 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 174.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 161 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 174.7 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BKHPF opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. is one of Israel’s largest and most established banking institutions, offering a comprehensive suite of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, the bank operates through an extensive network of branches and digital channels across the country, supporting individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations.

The bank’s core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing, credit cards and payment services.

