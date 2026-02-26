Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 947.59 and last traded at GBX 918, with a volume of 89768180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 856.

HWDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 884 to GBX 900 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 900 price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 918.75.

The company has a market cap of £4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 849.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 840.40.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 49.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 25.70%. Equities analysts predict that Howden Joinery Group Plc will post 52.8073286 EPS for the current year.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards. Local Howdens depots build trusted partnerships with trade professionals, helping them to exceed their customers’ expectations and allowing their businesses and ours to profit from doing so.

