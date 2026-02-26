Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Shares Up 21.2% – Time to Buy?

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 21.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 and last traded at GBX 4. 506,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 137,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30.

Coro Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94. The company has a market cap of £4.30 million, a PE ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.11.

About Coro Energy

(Get Free Report)

A South East Asian energy company focused on supporting the regional transition to a low carbon economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.