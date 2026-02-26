Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Short Interest Down 73.9% in February

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 60 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the January 29th total of 230 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Cofinimmo Price Performance

CFMOF stock opened at C$93.83 on Thursday. Cofinimmo has a 1 year low of C$91.57 and a 1 year high of C$93.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$89.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$71.84.

About Cofinimmo

Cofinimmo is a Belgian real estate investment trust founded in 1983 and headquartered in Brussels. The company specializes in the acquisition, development and management of income-producing properties, with a focus on long-term rental contracts and sustainable value creation. Since its inception, Cofinimmo has built a reputation for aligning its portfolio strategy with demographic trends and tenant requirements.

The company’s core activities center on healthcare real estate, including nursing and care homes, medical office buildings and laboratory facilities.

