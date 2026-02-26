Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,348 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.9% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $245.32 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $141.50 and a 12 month high of $247.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

