Short Interest in Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Rises By 36.2%

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 354,861 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the November 30th total of 260,638 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

Essentra Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FLRAF opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Essentra has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra PLC, trading on OTC MKTS under the symbol FLRAF, is a global provider of essential components and packaging solutions. The company operates through three principal divisions: Essential Components, Packaging Solutions and Health & Protection. Essentra’s Essential Components division designs and manufactures plastic and fibre-based components such as complex injection-moulded parts, extruded shapes and technical adhesives, serving industries ranging from automotive and electronics to appliances.

The Packaging Solutions division offers a broad portfolio of specialty packaging products, including custom rigid and flexible solutions, labels, tapes and closures tailored for healthcare, industrial and commercial customers.

