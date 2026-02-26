Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.41 and last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 229384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

TIPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tiptree Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tiptree Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tiptree Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a market cap of $640.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Tiptree Financial during the second quarter worth $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree Financial by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Tiptree Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tiptree Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: TIPT) is a specialty finance company that provides working capital solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tiptree Finance LLC, the company focuses on asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, and supply chain finance. Tiptree’s model is designed to help businesses manage cash flow, support growth initiatives, and optimize their balance sheets by unlocking liquidity tied up in receivables and inventory.

The company’s core services include invoice factoring and purchase order financing.

