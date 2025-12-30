Carter’s, Inc. $CRI Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 157,796 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.58% of Carter’s worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWWM Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 86.1% during the second quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 4,075,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,309 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,564,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 14,270.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,140 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 6.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,262,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,039,000 after purchasing an additional 79,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 45.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after buying an additional 266,336 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Carter’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carter’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Carter’s had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm had revenue of $757.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Carter’s, Inc (NYSE: CRI) is a leading designer and marketer of infant and young children’s apparel in North America. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company’s core business focuses on creating clothing and accessories for babies and children, including bodysuits, sleepwear, layette, outerwear and accessories that blend comfort, safety and style. Carter’s flagship brand is complemented by its OshKosh B’gosh line, which offers heritage-inspired designs and durable fabrics for toddlers and young kids.

The company distributes its products through a diversified platform that includes wholesale partnerships with major department stores and mass merchandisers, direct?to?consumer e-commerce sites, and an extensive network of company-operated retail stores.

