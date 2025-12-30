Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,731 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,313.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $177.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.84 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.03%.Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.297-0.363 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KLIC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,004 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $250,550.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 156,369 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,395.83. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 23,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,130. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

