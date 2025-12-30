Base Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Base Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF comprises 6.1% of Base Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Base Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period.

JQUA stock opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.84. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $64.35.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

