HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBIL. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 368.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Price Performance

VBIL opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $75.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.49.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

