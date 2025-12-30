Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August $KAUG

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:KAUG – Free Report) by 166.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,683 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 2,438,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,839 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August by 76.0% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 25,770 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.3% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August by 22.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:KAUG opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.69. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $26.46.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator US Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August (KAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period. The fund is actively managed, using FLEX options and collateral to provide exposure. KAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

