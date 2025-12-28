Short Interest in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH) Expands By 73.7%

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 130,212 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the November 30th total of 74,973 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,048 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 250,048 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SMTH remained flat at $26.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 306,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,763. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $26.47.

About ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

