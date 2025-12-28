Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,814 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the November 30th total of 1,678 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,336 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,336 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,219. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Increases Dividend

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 1st will be issued a $0.4766 dividend. This is a boost from Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company active primarily in the United States. Through its network of land development and construction operations, the company designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes, condominiums and active-adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding business, Hovnanian provides financing, mortgage banking, title insurance and closing services to homebuyers through its wholly owned financial services subsidiaries.

Founded in 1959 by Kevork S.

