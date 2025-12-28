BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX) Short Interest Update

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,662 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the November 30th total of 9,243 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,936 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,936 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,055. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Financial Group LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 2,388.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 199,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking attractive after-tax income while preserving capital through investments in USD-denominated municipal and taxable short-duration fixed income securities. TAXX was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

