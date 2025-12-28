Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 252,617 shares, a growth of 119.9% from the November 30th total of 114,875 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,689 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 119,689 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of JETMF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 187,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,004. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS: JETMF) is an aviation holding company whose principal subsidiary, GlobalX Airlines, provides passenger charter, scheduled and ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance) services. The company operates a fleet of narrow-body aircraft, primarily Airbus A320?family jets, configured to support leisure and charter markets, air-bridge operations and ad hoc charters.

The company’s main business activities include on-demand charter flights for tour operators, cruise lines and corporate clients, as well as scheduled service linking key U.S.

