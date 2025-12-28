Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Rises By 70.6%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 443,408 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the November 30th total of 259,898 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 906,866 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 906,866 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

LYSDY stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.42. 306,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,729. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYSDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS: LYSDY) is a leading global supplier of rare earth elements, headquartered in Perth, Australia. The company’s flagship operation is the Mount Weld mine in Western Australia, one of the world’s highest?grade rare earth deposits. Lynas extracts and concentrates rare earth ores, which serve as critical feedstock for the production of high-performance magnets, catalysts and other specialty applications used in automotive, electronics and renewable energy industries.

Beyond mining, Lynas operates a key processing facility at Kuantan in Malaysia, where it carries out cracking, leaching and separation of rare earth concentrate.

