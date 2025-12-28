Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (NASDAQ:FFUT) Short Interest Up 72.7% in December

Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (NASDAQ:FFUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,332 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the November 30th total of 2,509 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,931 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,931 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Managed Futures ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (NASDAQ:FFUT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Fidelity Managed Futures ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fidelity Managed Futures ETF Trading Up 0.9%

FFUT stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.60. 1,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,450. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.02. Fidelity Managed Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

Fidelity Managed Futures ETF Announces Dividend

About Fidelity Managed Futures ETF

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 208.0%.

The Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (FFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

