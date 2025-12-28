BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 247,641 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the November 30th total of 144,642 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,156 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 148,156 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,831. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $12.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUJ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 35.4% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 194,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 50,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $38,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE: MUJ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and New Jersey state income taxes. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by or on behalf of the State of New Jersey and its municipalities, authorities, and instrumentalities. By concentrating on high-quality New Jersey public finance obligations, MUJ aims to offer tax-efficient income for investors with exposure to the state’s credit profile.

The fund’s portfolio is actively managed by BlackRock’s municipal fixed income team, which conducts credit analysis and sector allocation to identify opportunities within New Jersey’s diverse municipal marketplace.

