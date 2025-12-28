Short Interest in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Increases By 74.1%

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,449 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the November 30th total of 1,407 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 913 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 913 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.58. 4,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.14. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $55.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.29.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a regional distributor of beer, wine and distilled spirits, serving a range of retail and on-premise accounts throughout Florida. The company manages a network of wholesale distribution centers and provides a portfolio of both domestic and imported beverage brands. Through its Beverage Distribution & Logistics segment, Flanigan’s delivers products to grocery stores, convenience markets, restaurants, bars and clubs, leveraging its industry relationships to secure a diverse assortment of products for its customers.

To support its distribution operations, Flanigan’s Enterprises maintains warehousing, transportation and inventory management capabilities.

