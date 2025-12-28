Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Up 60.8% in December

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 474,806 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the November 30th total of 295,267 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,476 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 521,476 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. 188,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.29 million, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.51. Lantronix has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $6.75.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 8.68%.Lantronix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd lifted its stake in Lantronix by 24.3% in the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 14,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Lantronix in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 19.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lantronix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lantronix from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lantronix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantronix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Lantronix, Inc is a provider of secure data access and management solutions designed to simplify the deployment, monitoring and control of devices and equipment across a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company develops hardware and software products that enable connectivity for smart devices, industrial machinery, IT infrastructure and other systems in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.

Founded in 1989, Lantronix was among the early innovators in serial-to-Ethernet device networking and has since expanded its portfolio to include secure console servers, device servers, gateways and embedded modules.

