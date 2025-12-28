Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 604.12 and traded as high as GBX 636. Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 635.50, with a volume of 92,735 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPK shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 605 to GBX 594 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 670 to GBX 720 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 676.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Travis Perkins Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 618.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 603.86.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions. In addition, the company provides in specialist civils and drainage solutions; and air-conditioning and refrigeration products and heat pumps. Further, it provides insulation and interior building products to interior building specialists, contractors, and builders; and kitchens and joinery products.

