Paradiem LLC Has $13.29 Million Stake in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 3.1% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $342.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.37. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $360.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. The trade was a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $369.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.50.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

